Ребят,пожалуйста!задание вроде не сложное,но я эту тему пропустила и ничего тепер?? не понимаю(сделайте добро,помогите!(фото во вложении)

Гость: Гость:

1. He said that he was tired 2. I asked her if they had enjoyed the film 3. She told me to switch off the radio 4. He asked her if she could lend him some money 5. Ted told his boss that he had passed the driving test 6. Mary said that she didn't know what to do 7. Nick ordered his little brother not to touch his camera 8. My father asked her where she worked 9. The man asked when his watch would be repaired 10. I told him that I didn't like tea