Ребята,помогите ! Надо правильно поставить слова к их описанию Слова: stages,lighting,curtain,actor,costumes,stage,scenery Предложения 1.The people who take part in the performance. 2.this rises at the beginning of the pe...

Ребята,помогите ! Надо правильно поставить слова к их описанию Слова: stages,lighting,curtain,actor,costumes,stage,scenery Предложения 1.The people who take part in the performance. 2.this rises at the beginning of the perfomance and comes down at the end. 3.The actors amp; actresses wear these. 4.The objects or furniture used in a perfomance. 5.The perfomances take place on these. 6.The painted backgrounds that show where the story tares place. 7.The use of lights to give different effects during the show.
1. actor 2. curtain 3. costumes 4. В общем должно быть props или theatrical property 5. stages 6. scenery 7. lighting
