Ребята,помогите ! Надо правильно поставить слова к их описанию Слова: stages,lighting,curtain,actor,costumes,stage,scenery Предложения 1.The people who take part in the performance. 2.this rises at the beginning of the pe...

Английский язык
Ребята,помогите ! Надо правильно поставить слова к их описанию Слова: stages,lighting,curtain,actor,costumes,stage,scenery Предложения 1.The people who take part in the performance. 2.this rises at the beginning of the perfomance and comes down at the end. 3.The actors amp; actresses wear these. 4.The objects or furniture used in a perfomance. 5.The perfomances take place on these. 6.The painted backgrounds that show where the story tares place. 7.The use of lights to give different effects during the show.
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1. actor 2. curtain 3. costumes 4. В общем должно быть props или theatrical property 5. stages 6. scenery 7. lighting
