Ребятки, нужно сочинение на английском "Save our planet" Спасем нашу планету"

The Earth is in Danger I want to tell you about our Earth. I want to say what people ruins and want they can lose. Many people want to save the Earth, but they don`t know how to do it. They don`t know how to protect wild animals, plants, and how to keep water clean and air fresh. Water is very important in the life of people. There is a lot of water on our planet. It is in rivers, oceans, lakes and seas. At the same time there is a little water on the planet. In many lakes and rivers the water is very dirty. Sometimes people can`t swim in seas, rivers and lakes because water is dirty. In many places water is not able to drink and it is dangerous to use it when you cook. Even fish die in such water. Some people`s activities do a lot of harm to the forests. People cut down trees to build farms, homes and roads. Many animals and plants lose their homes. Many of them die. This is bad for the air of the Earth too. Modern plants and factories send a lot of smoke in the atmosphere. This is very bad, because nowadays it`s difficult to breathe in big cities. So, the problem now is to protect life on the Earth, and to save our planet for the future. I believe that we must think about our planet and we mustn`t cut down trees, dump to the rivers. Then in the future our world will be beautiful.