Росповить про дом на англ мове

Гость: Гость:

A story about a two storey house.In the house on the ground floor there is a hallway from it a staircase leads to the second floor.Also on the first floor there is a kitchen,living room and dining room.Proceed to the second floor.On the second floor there are two bedrooms,even three(one for guests,one for children and a normal bedroom).As there is a shower with toilet.That's the whole house