Росповить про дом на англ мове

Английский язык
Росповить про дом на англ мове
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
A story about a two storey house.In the house on the ground floor there is a hallway from it a staircase leads to the second floor.Also on the first floor there is a kitchen,living room and dining room.Proceed to the second floor.On the second floor there are two bedrooms,even three(one for guests,one for children and a normal bedroom).As there is a shower with toilet.That's the whole house
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Геометрия
Углы ромба относятся как 1:2. Найдите периметр ромба, если меньшая диагональ равна 15 см.
Ответить
Биология
Заполнить таблицу по биологии на тему: белая планария.
Ответить
Математика
4/15 часть которово равна 2/5 части от 4,5 пжжжжжжжж
Ответить
Русский язык
Срочно пожалуйста 26 номер. Хотя бы одно предложение
Ответить
Русский язык
Примеры простых и составных глагольных словосочетаний
Ответить