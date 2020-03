Russia is one of the largest countries in the world. It occupies a big part of dry land. The country is known as a Legend Empire, because it has been suffering from foreign invasion and dominance by outsiders from times immemor...

Russia is one of the largest countries in the world. It occupies a big part of dry land. The country is known as a Legend Empire, because it has been suffering from foreign invasion and dominance by outsiders from times immemorial, but still strong and alive. The country divided by Ural mountain range in two big parts is full of controversies. People who live close to Europe are not the same with Russians from the other side of the Ural. Russia is rich in such natural treasures as coal, oil, nickel, copper, natural gas and even diamonds. The oversize of the territory determines a big variety of climates: from arctic to subtropical one. In the centre of the country there is a temperate climate. One of the main sources of pride in Russia is unique nature from East to West. The country is rich in numerous lakes, rivers and woods. Everybody knows that USA is called “a melting pot of cultures” thanks to its history and national background. This is also true about Russia, because its population consists of many nationalities: Slavs, Tatars, Chuvash, etc. This mix makes the country unique and unusual. The head of the state is a president who is usually elected every 6 years. The capital of the country is Moscow with population of about 10 million people and it increases every day. This city is like a miniature copy of the whole country. There are many stereotypes about Russian people and their country. Most of Americans and Europeans suppose that every Russian family lives in severe Siberia, drinks vodka every day, plays balalaika and has its own brown bear instead of a dog. Actually, Russia is a big political, scientific, cultural and industrial centre now and all these stereotypes are no more than fairytales. помогите как читается

Автор: Гость