Save the chimps! Like human children, chimpanzee babies are very attached to their mums – but many of them lose their parents when they are very young. In West and Central Africa, mothers of young chimps are among the animals ...

Английский язык

Save the chimps! Like human children, chimpanzee babies are very attached to their mums – but many of them lose their parents when they are very young. In West and Central Africa, mothers of young chimps are among the animals killed by poachers for meat. The poachers then sell the poor orphan babies for experiments or to circuses, or as exotic pets. Fortunately, many of these young chimps have now got a loving home at the new Sweetwaters Chimpanzee Sanctuary in Kenya. At Sweetwaters the young chimpanzees can have a normal life, looking for food, making friends and learning how to explore and climb. Most are doing well. There is an organization “Care for the Wild “ that helps pay for the chimps to stay at the Sanctuary and they find and rescue injured chimps. We really need an intensive care unit. Then we can help more animals. Poachers - браконьеры, orphan - сирота, among - среди 1. Прочитайте текст и установите соответствие высказываний содержанию текста. Т - если соответствует, F – если не соответствует. 1. Chimpanzees are killed because people eat their meat. 2. The Sweetwaters Chimpanzees Sanctuary is the home for young chimps. 3. Many of them don’t need medical care when they get to the Sanctuary. 4. «Care for the Wild» finances the Sanctuary. 5. The poachers rescue the young chimps. 2. Соотнесите 2 части предложения. 1. Mothers of young chimps are killed a. to circuses or as exotic pets. 2. Chimpanzee babies can b. find and rescue the young chimps. 3. “Care for the Wild” c. when they are very young. 4. The poachers sell babies d. by poachers for meat. 5. Many chimpanzee babies lose their parents e. have a normal life at the Sanctuary 3. Выберите правильный вариант ответа на вопрос. 1. Why do the poachers sell the orphan babies? A. for meat B. for experiment C. to pet shop 2. Where can young chimps have a normal life? A. at the “ Care for the Wild” B. at the Sanctuary C. at circuses 3. Why are chimpanzee killed? a) for circuses b) for meat c) for Sanctuary 4. Do we really need an intensive care unit? a) Yes b) No 5. What do the organization «Care for the Wild» do?» a) find and rescue the chimps b ) kill the chimps c) sell the chimps for meat 4. Найдите и выпишите 3 глагола в Present Simple . 5. Расположите предложения в логической последовательности. 1) They can make friends at the Sanctuary. 2) Many of young chimpanzees lose their parents. 3) We can help more animals at the new care units. 4) The poachers killed chimps’ mothers for meat. 5) Many of the chimps have got loving home at new Chimpanzee Sanctuary in Kenya. ПОМОГИТЕ ПОЖАЛУЙСТА ДАМ 60 БАЛЛОВ

Автор: Гость