Say what places of Moscow you have been to/haven't been to. The words can help you.1 the Kremlin, Red Square, the Pushkin Museum, the Bolshoi Theatre, the Malyi Theatre, the Zoo, the Children's Theatre, the "Pushkinskii" Cinema...

Английский язык

Say what places of Moscow you have been to/haven't been to. The words can help you.1 the Kremlin, Red Square, the Pushkin Museum, the Bolshoi Theatre, the Malyi Theatre, the Zoo, the Children's Theatre, the "Pushkinskii" Cinema, the largest church in Moscow.

Автор: Гость