Say what the difference between the verbs to destroy and to damage is. To damage something means to spoil it physically, so that it does not work properly or does not look as good as it did before. To destroy something means t...

Английский язык
Say what the difference between the verbs to destroy and to damage is. To damage something means to spoil it physically, so that it does not work properly or does not look as good as it did before. To destroy something means to damage it so much that it is completely ruined.
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
To damage something means to harm or to hurt not fully, but to destroy means to ruin fully something. Говоря по русски, to damage - это навредить или повредить что-либо, но не полностью, а to destoroy - это разрушить под основание или полностью.
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Русский язык
Прочитайте предложение,выпишите словосочетания.Белый снег укрыл землю
Ответить
География
В рельефе росси преобладают
Ответить
Русский язык
Написать слова по схемам- приставка, корень и корень, суффикс, окончание.
Ответить
Математика
Помогите решить по действиям. Ответ целысый должен получиться. номер 37
Ответить
Литература
В чем ломоносов видел цель своего поэтического творчества?
Ответить