Say what the difference between the verbs to destroy and to damage is. To damage something means to spoil it physically, so that it does not work properly or does not look as good as it did before. To destroy something means t...

Английский язык
Say what the difference between the verbs to destroy and to damage is. To damage something means to spoil it physically, so that it does not work properly or does not look as good as it did before. To destroy something means to damage it so much that it is completely ruined.
To damage something means to harm or to hurt not fully, but to destroy means to ruin fully something. Говоря по русски, to damage - это навредить или повредить что-либо, но не полностью, а to destoroy - это разрушить под основание или полностью.
