Say what you call them. 1. a dancer who takes part in ballet; 2. something actors and actresses put on their faces to change their appearances; 3. the part of theatre/cinema where the audience sits; 4. a funny or light play in...

Английский язык

Say what you call them. 1. a dancer who takes part in ballet; 2. something actors and actresses put on their faces to change their appearances; 3. the part of theatre/cinema where the audience sits; 4. a funny or light play in the theatre; 5. a large area inside the theatre/cinema where people meet or wair; walk in the interval; 6 a sad or serious play in the theatre; 7. a person who shows people where their seats are; 8. someone who leads a group of music players prsingers; 9. a person whose job is ti desigh things by making drawings of them; 10. a very famous and popular actor/actress; 11. something that helps you to see the actor and the stage better; 12. a group of actors appearing in a particular peformance; 13. a room where a peformer can get dressed; 14. the sides of the stage which the audience cannot see because of curtains and scenery; 15. everything that is on the stage to give an impression of the place where the play ( ballet, opera) is happening.

Автор: Гость