Schoolchildren find gold coins in wreck on the south coast.SATELLITE DISCOVERS GOLD BARS IN THE NORTH SEA. Divers fint a treasure ship off the west coast of Scotland .FISHERMEN DISCOVER JEWELS IN A SHIP SUNK NEAR ANGLESEY .

Английский язык

Schoolchildren find gold coins in wreck on the south coast.SATELLITE DISCOVERS GOLD BARS IN THE NORTH SEA. Divers fint a treasure ship off the west coast of Scotland .FISHERMEN DISCOVER JEWELS IN A SHIP SUNK NEAR ANGLESEY .

Автор: Гость