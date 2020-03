Сделайте пожалуйста дам 14 баллов. номер 5 и 6

Гость: Гость:

5) -She hasn't washed the dishes yet -She has already drunk some coffee -She hasn't watered the plants yet -She has already done the shopping -I have already done the shopping -I haven't drunk any coffee yet 6) 2-since 3-for 4-for 5-for 6-since 7-for 8-for 9-for 10-since 11-since 12-since