Сделайте,пожалуйста Прочитайте текст с пропусками, обозначенными номерами 1 – 8. Эти номера соответствуют заданиям 1 – 8, в которых представлены возможные варианты ответов (А, Б, В, Г). Установите соответствие номера пропуска варианту ответа. 'It's Only Me' After her husband had gone to work, Mrs Richards sent her children to school and went upstairs to her bedroom. She was too excited to do any 1 that morning, because in the evening she would be going to a fancy dress party with her husband. She intended to dress up as a ghost and she had 2 her costume the night before. Now she was 3 to try it on. Though the costume consisted only of a sheet, it was very effective. Mrs Richards put it 4 , looked in the mirror, smiled and went downstairs. She wanted to find out whether it would be 5 to wear. Just as Mrs Richards was entering the dining-room, there was a 6 on the front door. She knew that it must be the baker. She had told him to come straight in if ever she failed to open the door and to leave the bread on the kitchen table. Not wanting to 7 the poor man, Mrs Richards quickly hid in the small store-room under the stairs. She heard the front door open and heavy footsteps in the hall. Suddenly the door of the store-room was opened and a man entered. Mrs Richards realized that it must be the man from the Electricity Board who had come to read the meter. She tried to 8 the situation, saying 'It's only me', but it was too late. The man let out a cry and jumped back several paces. When Mrs Richards walked towards him, he ran away, slamming the door behind him. 1. А) homework; Б) household; В) housework; Г) housewife 2. А) did; Б) made; В) built; Г) created 3. А) nervous; Б) restless; В) ill at ease; Г) impatient 4. А) up; Б) on; В) over; Г) down 5. А) attractive; Б) exciting; В) comfortable; Г) cozy 6. А) knock; Б) kick; В) hit; Г) crash 7. А) fear; Б) worry; В) disturb; Г) frighten 8. А) describe; Б) explain; В) interpret; Г) clear

