Сделайте следующие предложения а) отрицательными; б) вопросительными: 1. There is a blackboard in our room. 2. There are English books on my desk. 3. There was a telegram on the table. 4. There will be five lessons tomorrow. 5...

Английский язык

Сделайте следующие предложения а) отрицательными; б) вопросительными: 1. There is a blackboard in our room. 2. There are English books on my desk. 3. There was a telegram on the table. 4. There will be five lessons tomorrow. 5. There were many mistakes in your dictation. 6. There are many new words in this text. 7. There is a picture on the wall. 8. There was a nice film on TV yesterday. 9. There will be many people at the concert on Sunday. 10. There are two universities in our town. 11. There are many photos in this album. 12. There are few people in the hall. 13. There are many students in the lab. 14. There is somebody at home.

Автор: Гость