Английский язык
Сделайти пожалуста срочно
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы):
Гость:
Candy that i hate yesterday was very tasty who ate my cookies there was an ice cream on the floor the bananas in that shop were too expensive my mom always add tomatoes on some soups there were a lot of cucumbers in my friends house my friends hates dark chocholate but he likes white one bears favourite food is honey i drank orange juice in that restaurant my favourite type of sandwiches are club sandwiches national food of china is rice people eat bread with soups  
