Сочинение на английском языке на тему пантера

Large carnivores feline, habitat which are mainly Asia, Africa and India. The Panthers only from his family, who may issue a roar and other sounds. The most famous and popular black panther is not a separate species, and is derived from the ordinary jaguars or leopards, just as the genetic variant color. The Panthers are nocturnal animals during the day they sleep in the branches of trees, and at night go out on the hunt, waiting for their prey to ambush and attack at the first opportunity. The main objects of hunting panthers are ungulates: antelope, deer, roe deer, wild boars and, in some cases, large rodents.