Сочинение на тему любимая книга на англииском языке

There’s only one book that could be my favorite, “The Wind in the Willows.” It is an amazing adventure about Toad, of Toad Hall. You see, the problem with Toad is that he cannot stick to one thing. He is a very capricious toad. And it just so happens that Toad gets turned on to motor cars and unlike his friends predicted, won’t get turned off. I like the story “The Wind in the Willows” because it is humorous and has a wonderful plot. Toad becomes obsessed with motor cars. Toad steals a motor car and passes into a dangerous area, leaving him in jail for 20 years. Just when Toad thinks the world is about to end for him, he gets out of his situation with the help of many friends. “The Wind in the Willows” is an outstanding book to read, and it is my favorite. I think that anybody who has it within grasp will love it too.