сочинение про любую войну!на английском языке!пожалуйста помогите позарез надо()
the second world war began in 1939.germany's president,adolf hitler wanted to become the king of the earth.he got france,poland,and some more countries.then,in1941,he went to russia.he was nearly moscow,but we won,and he went away from russia.russian people helped other to become free.germany lost.
