Сочинения на англ ийском 3 класс про свою комнату

My bedroom My bedroom is big and nice. In my bedroom l have one table. There is a chair opposite the table. There is a sofa next to my table. It is brown. There a lot of interesting magazines on the table. There is a window. There are also green curtains at the window. On the floor there is a blue carpet. There is a bookcase. It is white. In my bedroom l have a cupboard. This is the end of the story about my room.