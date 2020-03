Соедините начало и конец предложений. А 1. He went to the work an hour…. 2. John hasn’t been there … three years. 3. He has worked for this company … April. 4. They had finished the experiment … Sat-urday. 5. I knew him a...

Английский язык

Соедините начало и конец предложений. А 1. He went to the work an hour…. 2. John hasn’t been there … three years. 3. He has worked for this company … April. 4. They had finished the experiment … Sat-urday. 5. I knew him at once though I had met him many years…. 1. before 2. by 3. ago 4. since 5. for B 1. How long… 2. When… 3. Where… 4. Who… 5. What… 1. …did you work last year? 2. …has written the test yet? 3. …has she lost? 4. …have you known him? 5. …did he finish school?

Автор: Гость