Сообщение о панде (можно на английском языке) 10-11 предложений. Где живут ? Что едят? Почему они в опасности? ( почему вымирают) Что можно предпринять чтобы увиличить численность? (панд)

Giant Panda - one of the most famous animal on our planet. But due to the fact that their number is reduced, it brought in the Red Book. And they live, where grows in large quantities their favorite food - bamboo. This mountainous areas of central and southern China, in the cold rain forests. Therefore, it is considered that deforestation - one of the main reasons for reducing their numbers. Giant Panda - a nocturnal animal. She sleeps during the day in a secluded place, for example, in the hollow of a tree, and at night - awake.The panda is engaged at this time? In waking hours she eats. Food intake occupies an important place in her life. It it is necessary to maintain the body weight. Despite the fact that the panda belongs to the predatory animal, it feeds mainly on bamboo: leaves, buds, stems. A plant foods is not as nutritious, so food intake is given about 16 o'clock in the morning. Despite the fact that panda loves bamboo, it can also eat mushrooms, flowers, roots, tubers and grass. And sometimes the fish if it still manages to catch it from vody.andy are on the verge of extinction and it is an indisputable fakt.Svyazano it was the fact that people simply do not understand that these bears will not attack them and their homes, because They live exclusively in the highlands, and they feed on bamboo. Then, when the whole world is talking about pandas, rare species of hunters began mercilessly kill pandas, making from them stuffed, producing fur. This is similar to the extermination of elephants for their tusks. The first reason is the extinction of the panda became a conscious human activity. But then Big panda did not seem to want to keep their population.