Составить 10 предложений о моей семье семье Я девочка у меня есть мама Оля папа Леш?? сестренка Василиса и котик Мурзик со словами goes shopping .makes your bed .lays the table . answers phnes calls. makes. cleans the rooms .fe...

Гость: Гость:

My family is very unusual. My elder sister usually goes shopping and also sometimes makes my bed. My mother usually does the washing up and lays the table, but sometimes my granny helps to my my with cooking the dinner and the lunch. My aunt Clear usually makes tasty cakes.We like it so much! I usually water the flowers,clean the room becides my bed. My dad rapairs my our car,my bike and my brother`s scooter. Also he answers phones calls and reads the newspapers.My brother watches some films which he likes.