Составить из 8 предложений по 4 вида вопросов: 1вид-общий 2вид-специальный 3вид-а??ьтернативный 4вид-разделительный

1.1.They decorated office two years ago . 2.Did they decorate office two years ago ? 3.When did they decorate office ? 4.They decorated office two years ago , didn't they? 5.Did they decorate office two years ago or three years ago ? 2.1A Cristie wrote 75 detective stories . 2.Did A Cristie write 75 detective stories ? 3.How many detective stories did A Cristie write? 4. A Cristie wrote 75 detective stories ,didn't she ? 5.Did she write 75 or 80 detective stories? 3.1My sister will give you a good advice. 2.Will your sister give me a good advice ? 3.What will your sister give ? 4. My sister will give you a good advice, will not she ? 5.Will your sister give me or them a good advice? 4.1We usually grow apples in our garden. 2.Do you usually grow apples in your garden ? 3.What do you usually grow in your garden ? 4. We usually grow apples in our garden ,don't we ? 5. Do you usually grow apples or pears in your garden? 5.1My mother cooks breakfast for me every morning. 2.Does your mother cook breakfast for you every morning? 3.What does your mother cook for you every morning? 4. My mother cooks breakfast for me every morning, doesn't she? 5.Does your mother cook breakfast or dinner for you every morning? 6.1We are doctors . 2.Are you doctors? 3.What are you? 4.We are doctors , aren't we ? 5.Are we doctors or teacher? 7.1They are the citizents of Khabarovsk. 2.Are they the citizents of Khabarovsk? 3.Who are citizents of Khabarovsk? 4. They are the citizents of Khabarovsk., aren't they ? 5. Are they the citizents of Khabarovsk or Moscow? 8.1Mary works at a book shop . 2.Does Mary work at a book shop ? 3.Where does Mary work ? 4. Mary works at a book shop , doesn't she ? 5. Does Mary work at a book shop or at clothes shop ?