Составить пять предложений на англиском о выстовке в музее
Английский язык
Составить пять предложений на англиском о выстовке в музее
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1) The museum had a lot of things: the collection, private collections and exhibits that I was very interested. 2) The exhibition was held in the museum today, there are guys not only rested, but they all learned a lot. 3) Our class listened to the guides, the children looked at one by one all the windows and went into the store. 4) Although I love outdoor activities I got interested in the scheme presented on display in the museum. The British Museum in London - it is one of the most famous museums in the world.
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Литература
2. Какие качества народного характера проявляются в эпизоде спасения Архипом кошки? Это из Дубровского помогите пожалуйста!!!
Математика
Английский язык
Помогите не знаю как писать? Imagine you feel unwell. You are calling to doctor. What symptoms do you have? Describe your feelings.