Составьте 5 вопросов к тексту GASTON. ( отрывок ) The little Elephant did want to have his supper, but he didn't want to work ! So he ran away . Then he saw the Tiger . He asked the Tiger to give him some apples to eat . "OK," said the Tiger , " but you must work first ." And Gaston ran away. He asked a lot of animals to give him something to eat . But they all asked him to work first . СРОЧНО !!! ПОЖАЛУЙСТА ПОМОГИТЕ !!!!!!!
What did the little elephant want to do? What about did he ask to the tiger? What did say the tiger? What did Gaston? What did he ask to a lot of animals?
