Составте пересказ текста 8-10 предложений дам 40 баллов

This text is about Empire State Building. The Empire State Building is the tallest building in New York. It is 443 metres high and has ...floors .It was built in 1930 .The ESB is one of the largest office spaces in the world and it has many shops and restaurants inside .The ESB has 73 super fast lifts . There is the Observatory on the 86th floor. The view is amazing.The top floors are decorated with beautiful lights, depending on the occasion, the building can be multicolor. In conclusion the author of this text advices You to visit Empire State Building and see the best the view of New York.