Составьте пять вопросов к предложению: They help us make things for the fairs and donate money. Прошу, п??жалуйста! Очень срочно надо.
Английский язык
Составьте пять вопросов к предложению: They help us make things for the fairs and donate money. Прошу, п??жалуйста! Очень срочно надо.
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1do They help us make things for the fairs and donate money? 2what they help us? 3do They help us make things for the fairs and donate money or to do homework? 4They help us make things for the fairs and donate money,dont they? 5who help us make things for the fairs and donate money
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Литература
Алгебра
Другие предметы