Составьте с каждым словом одно предложение own сrown(корона) reign defeat reming touch reason undefeat crown(короновать глагол) touching(adj)
The style has its own charm. The exhibition reveals the crown of the Tsar. Queen Elizabeth reigns over the UK. The army was defeated at the battle. Nick touched him on the shoulder. His immodest behavior is the reason for the present event. This film has a touching scene. It was the third successive undefeated game. She was crowned Queen
