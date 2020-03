СРОЧНО!!! Complex Object. Упражнение 1 Для выполнения данного задания необходимо перевести представленные предложения с русского языка на английский, используя конструкцию Complex Object. Пример: Он слышал, как кто-то спуск...

Гость: Гость:

1.She felt her hands shaking. 2.He felt his heart beating faster with joy. 3.Nobody noticed as he came in and sat down. 4.I felt Nick put his hand on my shoulder. 5.She felt the tears running down her face. 6.We saw how he jumped with a parachute. 7.She heard someone come to the door. 8.They all gathered on the hill to watch as the sun rises. 9.I heard the front door gently opened and as gently closed. 10.I heard he spoke to the teacher about it.