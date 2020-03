СРОЧНО ТРЕБУЕТСЯ ПОМОЩЬ ! Переведите с русского на английский язык, используя ин??инитив. 1. Говорят, что он хорошо играет в теннис. 2. Она будет рада пригласить их. 3. Врачу нужно быть терпеливым (patient). 4. Его считают...

Гость: Гость:

1. He is said to play tennis well. 2. She'll be glad to invite them. 3. A doctor need to be patient. 4. He is considered to be a good teacher. 5. Give me something to read. 6. I want you to stay. 7. It is unlikely that she is going to agree. 8. He is too young to understand it. 9. It is believed that she lived a long time in Vienna 10. It seems that she used to live a long time abroad. .