Talk to your friend about seasons. ANSVER the questions. 1.How many seasons are there in the year? 2.whet,s your favorite season ? 3.How many monts are there in the year? 4.what,s your favorite month?

Английский язык
Talk to your friend about seasons. ANSVER the questions. 1.How many seasons are there in the year? 2.whet,s your favorite season ? 3.How many monts are there in the year? 4.what,s your favorite month?
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1.There are 4 seasons in the year: they are. winter, spring, summer, autumn 2.My favourite season is( свое любимое время года) 3. There are 12 months in the year 4.My favourite month is(свой любимый месяц)
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Алгебра
Найти корни уравнений 12 (х – 3) + 4 (5 – х) = 2 (4 – х) ; 4 (х – 3) – 2 (5 – 3х) + 7 = 3 (3х – 5) + х ; 27 – 3 (4х – 5) + 2 (7 – х) = 7 (3 –...
Ответить
Русский язык
Записать проверочное слово в корне заячьи слёзки
Ответить
Математика
Расскажи по какому правду работает вычислительна машина,если она вычисляет значение числового выражения #+(13-5) после того,как в нее поступает чис...
Ответить
Математика
Из задуманного числа вычли половину числа 18 и получили 8 найди задуманное число
Ответить
Биология
Из чего состоит клеточная стенка?
Ответить