Текст по англійське про застуду

I would like to tell a few words about last time I was ill. It happened a month ago. The weather was not nice, in fact, it was really very cold. I spent a lot of time outside walking my dog and the following day I felt very sick. I had running nose, high temperature, headache, giddiness, sore throat and a cough. My mother was very worried about that and decided to call a doctor. When the doctor came he examined me, measured my temperature, checked my blood pressure and said that it was nothing really serious, just a simple cold. He prescribed me some medicine and told to stay in bed for a few days. After that I took tablets before each meal and stayed in bed for 3 days. In two days I felt much better and recovered very soon.