Английский язык

Test II Choose the best alternative to fill the gap in each of the following sentences. The … in our building often falls asleep at front desk A/caretaker B/stockbroker C/undertaker D/bookmaker There was a … on the door who wouldn’t let us into the disco. A/referee B/lifeguard C/bouncer D/wrestler The sink I completely blocked so we’ll have to get a(n)… . A/miner B/undertaker C/surgeon D/plumber He hired … to try to follow her everywhere she went. A/traffic warden B/caretaker C/lifeguard D/private investigator … a minute! I can’t find my keys. A/Keep on B/Hold on C/Go on D/Carry on We … to a concert this Friday. A/go B/have gone C/are going D/gone I realise as I look at my grandmother that she … old. A/get B/does get C/will get D/is getting As soon as he … into bed he falls asleep. A/will get B/gets C/is getting D/does get The sun … at different times according to the seasons. A/rises and set B/is rising and setting C/will rise and set D/rose and set She … with him again unless he apologises. A/didn’t work B/isn’t working C/doesn’t work D/won’t work If you … to Berlin , call my friend Peter and say ‘hello’ from me. A/will go B/go C/won’t go D/going She gets fifteen per cent … on every insurance policy she sells. A/salary B/pension C/bonus D/commission

