Put the words in the correct order 1. great/from/is/balcony/view/the/there/a 2. in/neighbourhood/it's/quiet/a 3. next/big/my/is/a/to/flat/park 4. there/small/the/a/bookcase/is/study/in

Английский язык
Put the words in the correct order 1. great/from/is/balcony/view/the/there/a 2. in/neighbourhood/it's/quiet/a 3. next/big/my/is/a/to/flat/park 4. there/small/the/a/bookcase/is/study/in
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
There is a good view from the balcony. Я хз My flat is next to big park. There is a small bookcase in the study
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Русский язык
Фонетический разбор слова ромашка
Ответить
Физика
Поезда движется из состояния покоя с ускорением, модуль которого а=0,50 м/с2. Найдите промежуток времени /\t , через который модуль скорости пое...
Ответить
Русский язык
Короткое ЭССЕ на тему "Слабые люди ждут благоприятный случай, а сильные его создают"
Ответить
Обществознание
Функция права пожалуса срочно
Ответить
Обществознание
Как формулируется школьный класс почему важно что бы в классе все были одного во??раста пожалуйста срочно надо ((((
Ответить