Put the words in the correct order 1. great/from/is/balcony/view/the/there/a 2. in/neighbourhood/it's/quiet/a 3. next/big/my/is/a/to/flat/park 4. there/small/the/a/bookcase/is/study/in
Английский язык
There is a good view from the balcony. Я хз My flat is next to big park. There is a small bookcase in the study
