The blanks in the following sentences must be filled in with homonyms (words that are spelled differently but sound alike) to make valid sentences. The dashes indicate the number of letters in the words. You get 1 point for eac...

Английский язык

The blanks in the following sentences must be filled in with homonyms (words that are spelled differently but sound alike) to make valid sentences. The dashes indicate the number of letters in the words. You get 1 point for each right variant. Our team (1__ __ __) (2__ __ __) game and lost three games. They agreed (3__ __) play (4__ __) more games next week, (5__ __ __). As we approached the coast we could (6__ __ __) the (7__ __ __). We had to (8__ __ __ __) in line until they determined the (9__ __ __ __ __ __). We (10__ __ __ __) on horseback through the tall grass until we came to the (11__ __ __ __) that led to the town. Each player (12__ __ __ __ __) the ball (13__ __ __ __ __ __ __) the hoop at least once.

