The Future Continuous / The Future Simple 1. This time tomorrow they (sit) in the train on their way to Chicago. a. will sit b. will be sitting c. are sitting 2. Don’t phone Jim from 5 to 6 – he (have) English. a. Had b....

Английский язык

The Future Continuous / The Future Simple 1. This time tomorrow they (sit) in the train on their way to Chicago. a. will sit b. will be sitting c. are sitting 2. Don’t phone Jim from 5 to 6 – he (have) English. a. Had b. is having c. will be having 3. Why are you in a hurry? If you arrive at 8 o’clock, they (still/cook) the meal. a. still are cooking b. are still be cooking c. will be still cooking 4. - I’m not sure I’ll recognize Eve. I haven’t seen her for ages. - She (wear) a dark blue pullover and jeans. a. Wears b. will be wearing c. is wearing 5. He (sleep) when you come back tonight. a. will be sleeping b. would be sleeping c. slept 6. - Let’s meet at the station at 5 o’clock. - OK. I (wait) for you there. a. ’ll wait b. will be waiting c. wait 7. I (work) for my exam on Philosophy all day tomorrow. a. have been working b. works c. will be working 8. . “ … you (see) Alex tomorrow?” – “Of course I will. I (see) him at the Board meeting.” a. Do you see, see b. Would you see, ’d see c. Will you be seeing, will be seeing 9. Next Friday, the President (celebrate) ten years in power. a. Celebrates b. will celebrate c. will be celebrated 10. The plane (travel) at twice the speed of sound when it passes overhead. a. will be traveling b. travels c. will travel 11. “I wonder if that terrible wind (blow) tomorrow.” – “Oh, yes. The weather forecast says it (blow) for another two weeks. a. will blow, will blow b. will be blowing, will be blowing c. will blow, blows 12. I (say) more about that topic in my next lecture. a. will say b. am saying c. will be saying 13. After the operation you (not/do) any sport for a while. a. didn’t b. don’t c. will not be doing 14. She (perform) every day until the end of the month. a. Performs b. will be performing c. shall be performing 15. We (go) to my brother’s house again for Christmas. a. will be going b. go c. are going 16. I (see) Tom on Tuesday. That’s when we usually meet. a. Saw b. will see c. will be seeing 17. We (join) you in half an hour. a. will join b. will be joining c. shall join 18. … you (use) the computer for long? I need it a. Do you use b. Will you be using c. Will you use 19. Is it alright if I come at about 8.30? - No, I (watch) the football then. a. will be watching b. will watch c. am watching 20. What time your friends (arrive) tomorrow? a. will be your friends arriving b. will your friends be arriving с. are your friends arriving

Автор: Гость