The main branches of engineering are civil, 1­­­­_____________, 2 ______________ and electronic. Mechanical engineering is 3____________, 4 _________ machinery of all kinds. This branch of engineering includes 5________, automo...

The main branches of engineering are civil, mechanical, electrical and electronic. Mechanical engineering is concerned with machinery of all kinds. This branch of engineering includes marine, automobile, aeronautical and heating and ventilating. The first three are concerned with transport: ships, cars and planes. The last one deals with air-conditioning, refrigeration etc.Electrical engineering deals with electricity from generation to use. Electricity generating is concerned with power stations. Electrical installation deals with cables, switchgear, and connecting up electrical equipment.Two branches of engineering include both mechanical and electrical engineers. These are mining and medical engineering. The former deals with mines and mining equipment, the latter with hospital equipment of all kinds.