Английский язык

There are ................ many countries on the continent. (usual) 2. Who was the first ................ cosmonaut? (Russia) 3. They celebrate the............ of spring and the end of winter. (begin) 4. The ............... looks after the animals at the Zoo. (keep)5. James Cook, a great English ................ was born in a small village. (discover) 6. I don’t believe this ................. (inform) 7. What colour is the ................. flag of Russia? (nation) 8. Don’t be so ................. (care) 9. He has a good ................ of French. (know) 10. I have a rich ................. (imagine)

