This is my room. It s yellow . I love yellow colour ! There is a small bed a table and chair . There is computer on the table . I need a desk . I don t like my table .It s old перевод

Английский язык

This is my room. It s yellow . I love yellow colour ! There is a small bed a table and chair . There is computer on the table . I need a desk . I don t like my table .It s old перевод

Автор: Гость