Tom's harents ... travel agents. ... your father a carpenter? - No,he ... John ... (not) a student, he ... a doctor. That book ... (not) very interesting. Take this one. The best seats ... 10 dollars. Astana ... the capita...

Английский язык

Tom's harents ... travel agents. ... your father a carpenter? - No,he ... John ... (not) a student, he ... a doctor. That book ... (not) very interesting. Take this one. The best seats ... 10 dollars. Astana ... the capital of Kazakhstan. I ... hot. Open the window,please. What ... the weather like today? I ... (not) interested in football at all. ... Tom and Bob good players? ... you hungry? The news ...(not) very bad today. What ... your parents' address? Your money ... in your handbag.

