Tom's harents ... travel agents. ... your father a carpenter? - No,he ... John ... (not) a student, he ... a doctor. That book ... (not) very interesting. Take this one. The best seats ... 10 dollars. Astana ... the capita...

Английский язык
Tom's harents ... travel agents. ... your father a carpenter? - No,he ... John ... (not) a student, he ... a doctor. That book ... (not) very interesting. Take this one. The best seats ... 10 dollars. Astana ... the capital of Kazakhstan. I ... hot. Open the window,please. What ... the weather like today? I ... (not) interested in football at all. ... Tom and Bob good players? ... you hungry? The news ...(not) very bad today. What ... your parents' address? Your money ... in your handbag.
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
Are Is, is not is not,is is not is is am is am not Are Are is not(исключение) is is(исключение)
