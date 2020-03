Translate into English using the verbs must, to be (to), to have (to) or need. 1. Сказал ли преподаватель, что мы должны выучить этот текст наизусть? 2. Я не знал, что этот текст не надо учить наизусть. 3. Зря вы учили этот те...

Гость: Гость:

1. Does teacher say, what we must learn the text? 2. I didn't know, what this text does not have to memorize. 3. You do not have to teach this text; you needed just read. 4. Quiet! Children might sleep. 5. Nobody, probably, says him about it. 6. They should come at 5 o'clock, and now 6 o'clock. 7. They, probably, forget, what they should come at 5 o'clock. 8. I hope you don't wait for a long time. 9. I hope, we don't need to wait. 10. This book can be found in any library. 11. Should I worry about such trifles?