Английский язык

Translate the following sentences paying attention to the Passive Voice. 1. When we enter the room the machine was being checked. 2. The engine is turned by the mechanics of the shop. 3. Electric lights and modern plumbing were installed in this building. 4. Since its opening day, the building has been considered one of the finest examples of nineteenth century Ukrainian architecture.

