Твiр на тему що я роблю у вiльний час на анлiйськiй

My Free TimeМое свободное время Every person needs some free time, be it a kid or an adult. Most schoolchildren and employees usually rest at weekend. This is the best time for relaxing and doing what you like. Evenings of weekdays also offer some free time. When I get back from school, I eat something quick and do my homework. After that I’m free to meet up with friends, to play computer games or to draw, which is my hobby. Sometimes, I play volleyball or other active games with my friends at the school playground. In summertime I also like playing ping-pong and I’m rather good at it. Weekends are a bit different. My parents usually give me some pocket money each week. I try to spend them reasonably. During the week I pay for lunch at the school canteen. Sometimes I need to buy some stationery. At weekends I go out with my friends. Sometimes we go to the cinema, sometimes to the pizza place. However, my favourite pastime at weekends is bowling. I like this game. I think it is not only entertaining but also social. Bowling unites like-minded people and gives a chance to communicate with good friends, instead of sitting in front of the computer. I don’t mind computer games, but they can get addictive and certainly spending long hours in front of the screen is not healthy. It influences eyesight and brain activity. I keep in touch with some friends through social networks or chats, but I understand that real life communication is much better. Apart from seeing friends, I spend my free time with my family members and relatives, especially on special occasions. On birthdays, anniversaries, public holidays we have family gatherings at my grandma’s place.