Умоляю ! Помогите , напишите отрицательные и вопросительные предложения . 1.Everybody knows my collection of stamps . 2.My collection of badges is famous all over the world . 3.I've got silver coins from all the countries ....
Английский язык
Умоляю ! Помогите , напишите отрицательные и вопросительные предложения . 1.Everybody knows my collection of stamps . 2.My collection of badges is famous all over the world . 3.I've got silver coins from all the countries . 4.I've got two million stamps in my collection . 5.I've got a every expensive collection of old pictures .
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1.Everybody doesn't know my collection of stamps. Does everybody know my collection of stamps? 2.My collection of badges isn't famous all over the world. Is my collection of badges famous all over the world? 3.I haven't got silver coins from all the countries. Have i got silver coins from all the countries? 4.I haven't got two million stamps in my collection. Have I got two million stamps in my collection? 5.I haven't got a very expensive collection of old pictures. Have i got a very expensive collection of old pictures?
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Математика
Українська мова
Математика