Английский язык

Употребите указанные существительные в форме множественного числа. 1)He likes his.........(toy). 2)The.......(child are singing their favourite........(song). 3)There are four........(photo) in the bag. 4)How many............(potato) are there in the bag? 5)How many new.........(zoo) are there in these.............(country)? 6)Are..........(wolf) cleaverer than........(fox)? 7)There are two........(woman) in the car. 8)Do you clean your.............(tooth) in the afternoon? 9)His.............(brother are...............(sportsman). 10)Do you like to read................(comedy)?

