Упражнение 22.Переведите предложения с союзами сравнения. 1. The bigger the cities are, the greater the pollution is. 2. The more computers and robots are used in industry, the quicker technological progress will be. 3. The mo...
Английский язык
Упражнение 22.Переведите предложения с союзами сравнения. 1. The bigger the cities are, the greater the pollution is. 2. The more computers and robots are used in industry, the quicker technological progress will be. 3. The more automobiles appear in the streets, the worse the air in the cities is. 4. The more effective is the technology, the quicker is the development of this country. 5. The quicker we joint our efforts in protecting the environment, the quicker the ecological problems are solved.
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
Чем больше городов, тем больше загрязнение. 2. Чем больше компьютеров и роботов используются в промышленности, тем быстрее технологический прогресс будет. 3. Чем больше автомобилей появляется на улицах, тем хуже воздуха в городах. 4. Чем более эффективным является технология, тем быстрее является развитие этой страны. 5. Чем быстрее мы совместная наши усилия в области защиты окружающей среды, тем быстрее экологические проблемы решаются.
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Русский язык
Английский язык
1 Penny can play........piano. 2 ........Smiths left for their annual holiday to........USA from........Heathrow Airport. 3 My parents go to..........
Математика
Английский язык