Английский язык

Упражнение 22.Переведите предложения с союзами сравнения. 1. The bigger the cities are, the greater the pollution is. 2. The more computers and robots are used in industry, the quicker tech­nological progress will be. 3. The more automobiles appear in the streets, the worse the air in the cities is. 4. The more effective is the technology, the quicker is the development of this country. 5. The quicker we joint our efforts in protecting the environment, the quicker the ecological problems are solved.

Автор: Гость