Упражнение 6. Составьте предложения, употребив little, а little, few, a few. Образец: I have little spare time. (clean paper, white chalk, sugar (сахар)) Образец: There is a little milk on the table. (coffee, cheese, ju...

Упражнение 6. Составьте предложения, употребив little, а little, few, a few. Образец: I have little spare time. (clean paper, white chalk, sugar (сахар)) Образец: There is a little milk on the table. (coffee, cheese, juice, jam) Образец: There are few chairs in the room. (tables, pictures, people, flowers) Образец: I have a few English stamps (марки). (French books, dictionaries, magazines)
I have little clean paper I have little white chalk I have little sugar There is a little coffee on the table. There is a little juice on the table. There is a little jam on the table. There are few tables in the room. There are few pictures in the room. There are few people in the room. There are few flowers in the room. I have a few French books I have a few dictionaries I have a few magazines
