Use the nouns in the correct form ouns in the correct form 1.On his way he always buys newspapers and magazines from ...(newsagent). 2.He bought ... (bar/chocolate) for little Annie. 3.When will you give me ...(next week/tim...

Английский язык
Use the nouns in the correct form ouns in the correct form 1.On his way he always buys newspapers and magazines from ...(newsagent). 2.He bought ... (bar/chocolate) for little Annie. 3.When will you give me ...(next week/timetable)/ 4.On the table he noticed ... (wine/bottle) and ... (cofee/cup). 5.Something qas wrong ... (car/door). 6.... (ten/minute) wait seemed very long to him . 7.There is black file in ... (desk/drawer).
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1.On his way he always buys newspapers and magazines from a newsagent. 2.He bought  a bar of chocolate for little Annie. 3.When will you give me the next week`s timetable? (or: the timetable for the next week) 4.On the table he noticed a bottle of wine and a cup of coffee. 5.Something was wrong with a door of the car. 6.Ten minute wait seemed very long to him. 7.There is a black file in the drawer of the desk.

Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Алгебра
Найти наибольшее и наименьшее значения функции без использования производной y=cos^2x-sinx
Ответить
Алгебра
1) ||x|+2|=1 2) ||x|-3|=4 3) |5x+2|<=7 4) |3x-4|>=1
Ответить
Английский язык
Номер 7 помогите решить пожалуйста!!! Как сделать???
Ответить
География
Каковы могут быть причины миграции?
Ответить
География
Какие виды миграции населения были характерны для бывшего СССР? Какие изменения в характере или направленности миграции произошли после распада ССС...
Ответить