Use the nouns in the correct form ouns in the correct form 1.On his way he always buys newspapers and magazines from ...(newsagent). 2.He bought ... (bar/chocolate) for little Annie. 3.When will you give me ...(next week/tim...
Английский язык
Use the nouns in the correct form ouns in the correct form 1.On his way he always buys newspapers and magazines from ...(newsagent). 2.He bought ... (bar/chocolate) for little Annie. 3.When will you give me ...(next week/timetable)/ 4.On the table he noticed ... (wine/bottle) and ... (cofee/cup). 5.Something qas wrong ... (car/door). 6.... (ten/minute) wait seemed very long to him . 7.There is black file in ... (desk/drawer).
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1.On his way he always buys newspapers and magazines from a newsagent. 2.He bought a bar of chocolate for little Annie. 3.When will you give me the next week`s timetable? (or: the timetable for the next week) 4.On the table he noticed a bottle of wine and a cup of coffee. 5.Something was wrong with a door of the car. 6.Ten minute wait seemed very long to him. 7.There is a black file in the drawer of the desk.
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Алгебра
Английский язык
География