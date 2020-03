Уважаемые, прошу помочь мне с заданием. 2. A person who likes to meet and spend time with other people is [SOCIABLE]. 3. A person who produces new original ideas and things is [CREATIVE]. 4. A person who is afraid to meet ...

Английский язык

Уважаемые, прошу помочь мне с заданием. 2. A person who likes to meet and spend time with other people is [SOCIABLE]. 3. A person who produces new original ideas and things is [CREATIVE]. 4. A person who is afraid to meet or speak to unknown people is [SHY]. 5. A person who likes to talk a lot is [TALKATIVE]. 6. A person who is impolite is [RUDE]. 7. A person who is interested in things and wants to find out about them is [CURIOUS]. Переведите, буду очень благодарен и в долгу не останусь!

Автор: Гость