V. Complete the following sentences using nouns in the singular or in the plural: When did you have your English … ? dictionary I am fond of all Jack London’s … . task I had to translate a … from class “Martin Eden” by Jack London. girl The first … was to read and translateexamination a new …with the help of a … . evening party We repeated all the grammar … text before the … . rule I was asked by the … to tell some …family about my … in English. passage I heard that you had had an interesting word English … . poem A … recited the … “To the Men of book England” by Shelly. teacher
When did you have your English class? I am fond of all Jack London’s books. I had to translate a passage from “Martin Eden” by Jack London. The first task was to read and translate a new text with the help of a dictionary. We repeated all the grammar rules before the examination. I was asked by the teacher to tell some words about my family in English. I heard that you had had an interesting English evening party. A girl recited the poem “To the Men of England” by Shelly.
