Английский язык

V. Complete the following sentences using nouns in the singular or in the plural: When did you have your English … ? dictionary I am fond of all Jack London’s … . task I had to translate a … from class “Martin Eden” by Jack London. girl The first … was to read and translateexamination a new …with the help of a … . evening party We repeated all the grammar … text before the … . rule I was asked by the … to tell some …family about my … in English. passage I heard that you had had an interesting word English … . poem A … recited the … “To the Men of book England” by Shelly. teacher

Автор: Гость