Английский язык

В каких предложениях есть герундий? 1. It's no use arguing with the teacher. 2. She can't help thinking of the project. 3. They paid a special attention to forming the scientific society at the institute. 4. There was no way of settling this problem. 5. They were surprised at his speaking English so well.

